Levine: Former Cub Matt Szczur Returns To Chicago As A Padre

(CBS) — A new ball club with a position to play is a nice place for former Chicago Cub Matt Szczur to land.

The San Diego Padres stepped up and made a trade for the outfielder when he was designated for assignment 10 days ago.

“This has been good,” Szczur said of his new club.

His Friday night certainly started all right: He hit a leadoff home run against the Chicago White Sox.

Of his old ball club, the Cubs, he said: “The hardest part for me was leaving the guys. I had been a locker next to (Anthony) Rizzo for the better part to of five years. For my career, I needed to move on.”

Szczur — the 2016 World Champions’ top pinch-hitter – says he was surprised when the Cubs DFA’d him.

“I did not see that coming at all,” he said Friday, as the Padres prepared to play the White Sox in a weekend series. “I was kind of caught off-guard. We had eight pitchers in the bullpen already. I was surprised. It was tough, but it was time because I knew where I was wasn’t helping my career out. So, for me, it was a lot of weight lifted off of my shoulders.”

Szczur was a career Cub, having been drafted in the fifth round of the 2010 June Amateur Draft. He persevered through the system as the new wave of Cub players came through the draft and trades under the Theo Epstein-Jed Hoyer regime.

“They were great about it,” Szczur said about the way he was treated as a Cub. “Both Theo and Jed knew I was a professional and a grinder. They treated me great and tried to help me out. I still text with the guys over there all the time. That is not going to stop. They are my family and that is how it will always be.”

A solid outfielder, he plays all three positions at near Gold Glove caliber. He was leading off on Friday, playing center field for the Padres.

The new adventure of playing almost every day is the new challenge for Szczur.

“I learned how to play baseball in the Cub organization,” he said. “I was more a football guy when they drafted me. I owe a lot to the coaches and development people that taught me how to swing a bat properly and play the outfield.”

The former Cub is not worried about his former team getting past its early-season malaise. The Cubs are behind three teams in the National League’s Central Division.

“They will be fine,” he said. “They are all grinders. They will figure something out.”

So far, so good for the Cape Town, N.J. native. He is 4-9 (.444) in his brief San Diego career. The Cubs received pitcher Justin Hancock in return for Szczur.

