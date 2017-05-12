Man Videotaped Girl In Target Dressing Room: Police

(CBS) – Police say they’ve tracked down the suspect who videotaped a girl as she was trying on clothes in a Target dressing room more than a month ago.
The incident occurred around 4 p.m. March 26 at the Target store on Dundee Road in Palatine. A juvenile girl was undressing in a fitting room when she noticed a cell phone being held at the bottom of the fitting room door. She screamed and the person who was using the phone fled, Palatine police said in a news release.
Police circulated surveillance photographs of the suspect. On Thursday, after receiving a tip, they arrested Michael Ocenas, 38, of Lake Zurich.
Ocenas has been charged with two counts of felony unauthorized video recording, Palatine police said.
His bond was set at $40,000 but no further information was available. Ocenas is next expected in court June 1.