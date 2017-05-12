LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Man Videotaped Girl In Target Dressing Room: Police

May 12, 2017 5:41 PM
Filed Under: Palatine, Peeping Tom, Target

(CBS) – Police say they’ve tracked down the suspect who videotaped a girl as she was trying on clothes in a Target dressing room more than a month ago.

oceans Man Videotaped Girl In Target Dressing Room: Police

Michael Ocenas (Palatine Police Department)

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. March 26 at the Target store on Dundee Road in Palatine. A juvenile girl was undressing in a fitting room when she noticed a cell phone being held at the bottom of the fitting room door. She screamed and the person who was using the phone fled, Palatine police said in a news release.

Police circulated surveillance photographs of the suspect. On Thursday, after receiving a tip, they arrested Michael Ocenas, 38, of Lake Zurich.

Ocenas has been charged with two counts of felony unauthorized video recording, Palatine police said.

His bond was set at $40,000 but no further information was available. Ocenas is next expected in court June 1.

 

 

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch