Police: Mom Tried To Kill Kids, Commit Suicide

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Hoffman Estates woman has been charged with trying to kill her two children, before apparently attempting suicide on Tuesday.
Police said officers responding to a well-being check Tuesday afternoon at an apartment in the 1000 block of Atlantic Avenue found the door blocked, but were able to get inside, where they found 38-year-old Tracy Johnson lying on the floor.
The officers smelled natural gas in the home, and called the Hoffman Estates Fire Department, according to police. Officers later found a 5-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy in the apartment. Johnson and her children were taken to St. Alexius Medical Center.
Police said investigators determined Johnson tried to kill her children “by asphyxiation” and then tried to kill herself. She has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, and was due to appear for a bond hearing Friday in Rolling Meadows.