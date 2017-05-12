Reports: ‘Ronnie Woo Woo’ Claims He Was Harassed In Being Ejected From Wrigley Field

(CBS) Well-known Cubs fan “Ronnie Woo Woo” is claiming he was harassed in being ejected from Wrigley Field in April and is threatening a lawsuit, according to reports.
Ronald Wickers, his given name, failed to produce a ticket during the seventh inning of an April 19 game. The reason he couldn’t, Wickers told the Sun-Times, was because it was an E-ticket on the phone of a friend, Scott Miller. When Miller couldn’t produce the ticket on his phone and began cursing, he and Wickers were both escorted out, the Sun-Times reported.
Wickers claims he was discriminated against and singled out by Cubs ballpark staff “because I’m a character,” he told the Tribune.
Cubs spokesman Julian Green expressed confidence and support in the manner ballpark staff handled the incident. The reason Wickers was asked to produce a ticket was because he tried to sneak into that game earlier without a ticket, Green told the Sun-Times.
Wickers disputes that he tried to sneak in earlier. He has been to five games without a problem since the April 19 game, he told the Tribune.