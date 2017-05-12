2 Killed, 14 Wounded In Chicago Shootings On Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed and at least 14 more wounded in shootings across Chicago on Thursday.

The latest homicide happened about 11:45 p.m. in the Far South Side Fernwood neighborhood, where someone in a car opened fire on a 41-year-old man who was on a sidewalk in the 10100 block of South LaSalle. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died of gunshot wounds to the chest and hand, police said.

The other slaying happened about 5:15 p.m. in Austin on the West Side. A 29-year-old man was shot repeatedly on the left side of his body in the 1100 block of North Long, and he died at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said.

The most recent nonfatal attack happened in Austin about 9:30 p.m., where a 23-year-old man was shot in the knee in the 300 block of South Cicero. He took himself to Loretto Hospital and his condition was stabilized, police said.

A half-hour before that, a 36-year-old man was grazed by a bullet while standing in an alley in the 8700 block of South Emerald Avenue in the South Side Gresham neighborhood, police said. His condition was stabilized at Christ Medical Center.

Six more people were shot in a little over an hour on Thursday evening:

• A 27-year-old man was shot in the left leg and buttocks about 6:45 p.m. in the Grand Crossing neighborhood;

• Two men, ages 45 and 23, were shot at 6:35 p.m. in West Garfield Park;

• Two boys, 16 and 17, were shot as they walked home about 5:30 p.m. in Gage Park; and

• A 17-year-old boy was was wounded in a drive-by shooting about 5:30 p.m. by someone firing from the back seat of a vehicle in Austin, police said.

Another six were wounded in shootings between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., police said. Those attacks happened in the Washington Park, Montclare, Lawndale, Austin and Chatham neighborhoods.

The city recorded its 200th homicide earlier this week. More than 1,100 people have been shot in Chicago this year.

