Two Women Sexually Assaulted In Dolton

(CBS) – Two women were sexually assaulted in south suburban Dolton in the span of a week, and police are searching for a suspect.
In each case, a female was walking alone in the evening when the offender forced each one at gunpoint to perform a sexual act, the Dolton Police Department says in a community alert issued Friday.
The first incident occurred in the 300 block of 144th Street on May 2, and the second incident was in the 600 block of Engle on Tuesday.
Police are following several leads.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Dolton police at (708) 201-3200