Police Seek Burlgar Who Hit 5 Houses In Vernon Hills

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in north suburban Vernon Hills were warning people to take common sense precautions to avoid becoming victims of a burglary, after a thief broke into five homes in one night this week.
Vernon Hills Police offered a simple solution to thwart burglars: lock your doors and windows.
Monday night, a burglar got into four homes in the Centennial Crossing and Gregg’s Landing subdivisions by walking through unlocked back doors. In another burglary, a garage window was left unlocked.
Police said the burglar got away with wallets and purses.
The burglar was caught on surveillance video in one of the burglaries. Anyone who recognizes him should call Vernon Hills police at at 847-247-8154.
While some people were home at the time of the thefts, no one was injured in the burglaries.