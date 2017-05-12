White Sox Lose Sixth Straight

CHICAGO (AP) — Austin Hedges homered and drove in three runs with two out, and the San Diego Padres handed the Chicago White Sox their sixth straight loss with a 6-3 victory on Friday night.
Matt Szczur also homered on the first pitch of only the 10th game ever between the teams. Wil Myers went deep in the ninth, Allen Cordoba had three hits and Jhoulys Chacin (4-3) pitched into the seventh inning, helping San Diego bounce back from a disappointing 5-2 loss at Texas.
Hedges grounded a two-run double down the third base line in the third, giving the Padres a 3-0 lead. He delivered again with two out in the fifth, hitting a drive to left off Miguel Gonzalez (3-3) for his eighth homer.
Leury Garcia connected twice for the White Sox, who have dropped nine of 11 overall. He had four homers in 183 career games coming into the day.
