3 Dead, 13 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were killed and at least 13 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

The most recent fatal shooting happened about 2:35 a.m. Sunday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. Two men, ages 24 and 25, were stopped at a light while driving south on Cicero Avenue at Madison Street when a black Chevrolet pulled up and someone inside opened fire in their direction, according to Chicago Police. The men then turned west on Madison and their vehicle struck a disabled person in a wheelchair.

The 24-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the back and right arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 25-year-old was shot in the body and pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said. The male in a wheelchair, whose age was not provided, was taken to Stroger Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

The weekend’s first fatal shooting happened at 8:36 p.m. Saturday in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side. A male walked up to a 17-year-old boy in the 10500 block of South Lafayette Avenue and opened fire, police said. The boy suffered gunshot wounds to his back and chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not provided information on any of the homicides.

The weekend’s latest nonfatal shooting happened about 3:45 a.m. Sunday on the Kennedy Expressway on the North Side, according to Illinois State Police. A woman was shot in the leg while driving in the outbound lanes of I-90/94 near Fullerton. She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, but additional details, including her age and condition, were not immediately made available.

About 3:10 a.m., a 45-year-old man was wounded in a shooting on the South Side, on the border between the Princeton Park and Longwood Manor neighborhoods. The man got into an argument with someone in the 100 block of West 95th Street when a male exited a vehicle and fired shots, striking him in the right side of the abdomen, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

At least 11 other people have been wounded in separate shootings across Chicago since 9 p.m. Friday.

The city recorded its 200th homicide on Tuesday, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. More than 1,100 people have been shot in Chicago this year.

Last weekend, six people were killed and 26 more wounded in city shootings.

