Police: 5 Dead, 15 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were killed and at least 15 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

The city recorded its 200th homicide on Tuesday, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. More than 1,100 people have been shot in Chicago this year.

The most recent fatal shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side, Chicago Police said. Just after 2 p.m., a 19-year-old man was driving in the 10600 block of South Parnell Avenue when two vehicles began following him. People inside the following vehicles began shooting at the 19-year-old, who was struck in his neck. The shooters drove off, and the victim crashed into multiple parked vehicles before coming to a stop. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

Less than two hours earlier, a 44-year-old man was shot to death in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side, police said. The man was shot multiple times in the head at 12:13 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Eberhart, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another two men were killed in a shooting early Sunday on the West Side, police said. The men, ages 24 and 25, were stopped at a traffic signal about 2:35 a.m. at Cicero Avenue and Madison Street when a black Chevrolet pulled up and someone inside opened fire in their direction. The younger man suffered gunshot wounds to his back and right arm, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The older man was also shot and later died at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

As they tried to escape the shooting, the men then turned west on Madison and struck a disabled person in a wheelchair, police said. The male, whose age was not provided by police, was taken to Stroger Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

The weekend’s first fatal shooting happened at 8:36 p.m. Saturday in the Fernwood neighborhood. A male walked up to a 17-year-old boy in the 10500 block of South Lafayette Avenue and opened fire, police said. The boy suffered gunshot wounds to his back and chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not provided information on any of the fatal shootings.

The weekend’s most recent nonfatal shooting happened at 2:43 p.m. in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. An 18-year-old man was in critical condition after being shot in the head as he played basketball by someone firing from a vehicle in the 7300 block of South Union, according to police. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

At least 14 more people have been wounded in shootings across the city since 9 p.m. Friday, including a woman who was shot about 3:30 a.m. Sunday while traveling on the Kennedy Expressway on the North Side, according to Illinois State Police. She was shot once in the leg in the outbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 near Fullerton Avenue when someone in a black BMW sedan began shooting into the passenger side of her vehicle. She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with injuries that weren’t thought to be life-threatening.

Last weekend, six people were killed and 26 more wounded in city shootings.

