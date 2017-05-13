Armed Inmate Inside Geneva Hospital, Has Hostages

Delnor Hospital personnel and medics are ready with ambulances to transport those coming to the hospital requiring immediate emergency attention, according to a statement from the city of Geneva.
CHICAGO (CBS) — A hostage situation is underway Saturday afternoon at a hospital in Geneva.
A man with a gun is inside Delnor Hospital, 300 S. Randall Rd.
A Kane County Jail inmate was at the hospital for treatment when he took a correctional officer’s gun, according to Patrick Gengler, Director of Administration for the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. The offender originally held the E.R. staff hostage, but was last seen taking one nurse hostage near an ambulance bay.
A source told CBS 2 her mother-in-law works at Delnor and is not being allowed to leave.
Geneva Police chief Eric Passarelli says they are working to resolve the situation. Kane County SWAT teams have also been called to the scene.
