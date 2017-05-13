Armed Man Inside Geneva Hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) — A hostage situation is underway at a hospital in Geneva.
A man with a gun is inside Delnor Hospital, 300 S. Randall Rd.
The suspect reportedly took a gun from a Kane County Correctional Officer and originally held the E.R. staff hostage. The offender was last seen taking one nurse hostage near an ambulance bay.
A source told CBS 2 her mother-in-law works at Delnor and is not being allowed to leave.
The Geneva Police Chief said they are working to resolve the situation.
SWAT teams have been called.
This story is developing…