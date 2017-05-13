Work Started On Lakefront Trail, Separating Bikers, Joggers

CHICAGO (CBS) — Ground was broken Saturday for another section of the Lakefront Trail, separating the increasing numbers of cyclists and joggers.

Mayor Rahm Emanual said the lakefront is Chicago’s “Yellowstone” or “Grand Canyon,” an asset that’s drawing more and more people and, thus, creating dangerous situations.

“There’s countless times I’ve heard from people — and Ken and I just did a second ago — we just heard from a runner who said he knocked out three vertebrates because he got hit by a biker.”

Emanuel was joined by Chicago hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin, who donated $12 million for the project.

And this would not be possible, and I want to stress this, if it wasn’t for Ken Griffin’s generosity, philanthropy and his belief in the city of Chicago,” Emanuel said.

The mayor says with all the traffic on the trail, it has become “stressful” for everyone, and he noted there have been crashes involving cyclists and runners or walkers that have sent people to the hospital.

When the project is complete in about two years, all 18 miles of the lakefront will have separate trails.