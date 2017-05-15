Chicago Tribune Emerges As Likely Buyer Of Chicago Sun-Times

CHICAGO (CBS) — The parent company of the Chicago Tribune has emerged has the likely buyer of the Chicago Sun-Times.

In a deal that would provide needed financial backing for the struggling tabloid, tronc, which owns the Tribune, has sent the Sun-Times’ ownership a letter of intent to buy the company assets.

Under the proposed arrangement, the Sun-Times would continue to publish independently, but under single ownership.

“We look forward to operating the Sun-Times as a separate news unit, which means an independent Sun-Times will continue to produce the award-winning journalism readers are accustomed to seeing online and print daily. The Chicago Sun-Times is an integral part of the fabric of the city and this path is an opportunity for the Sun-Times to thrive.” said Jim Kirk, Publisher and Editor In Chief of the Chicago Sun-Times.

tronc’s current majority owner is Michael Ferro, who previously owned the Sun-Times.

The deal would require approval by the U.S. Justice Department. As part of that process, the Sun-Times will take out a full-page ad in Tuesday’s edition seeking potential buyers, who would have 15 days to respond.

JUST IN: DOJ will investigation the possible acquisition of @Suntimes by @tronc owner of @chicagotribune for antitrust violations. — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) May 15, 2017

“The Antitrust Division is the agency responsible for investigating mergers involving newspapers,” the Justice Department said in a statement. “The Antitrust Division will closely monitor the sale process for the Chicago Sun-Times, including whether any other viable buyer expresses interest.”

If no buyer comes forth, the two companies would then work to complete the purchase.

Wrapports, which has owned the Sun-Times since 2012, agreed to enter into discussions with tronc after seeking alternative arrangements with other media companies both locally and outside of Chicago, according to a company news release.