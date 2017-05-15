6 Killed, 15 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people were killed and at least 15 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

The city recorded its 200th homicide on Tuesday, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. More than 1,100 people have been shot in Chicago this year.

The most recent fatal shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. At 2:43 p.m., Jamari Richmond, 18, was playing basketball when someone fired at him from a vehicle driving north in the 7300 block of South Union Avenue, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Richmond suffered a gunshot wound to his head, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 5:06 p.m. He lived in the block where he was shot.

About 45 minutes earlier, a 19-year-old man was shot to death in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side. Just after 2 p.m., Devonta Brownlee, 19, was driving in the 10600 block of South Parnell Avenue when two vehicles began following him, authorities said. People inside the following vehicles began shooting at him, and he was struck in his neck. The shooters drove off, and Brownlee crashed into multiple parked vehicles before coming to a stop. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 2:58 p.m. He lived in the West Pullman neighborhood.

A 44-year-old man was shot to death at 12:13 p.m. in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side. Witnesses heard gunshots and found Warren Delton, 44, lying on the sidewalk, according to authorities. Delton, whose home address was unknown Sunday, was shot multiple times in his head and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men were killed in a shooting early Sunday on the West Side, police said. Breyon K. Cowans, 24, and DeShawn Johnson, 23, were stopped at a traffic signal about 2:35 a.m. while driving south on Cicero Avenue at Madison Street when a black Chevrolet pulled up and someone inside opened fire in their direction, authorities said.

As they tried to escape the shooting, the men then turned west on Madison and struck a disabled person in a wheelchair, who was taken to Stroger Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Cowans, of the West Garfield Park neighborhood, suffered gunshot wounds to the back and right arm, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:09 a.m., authorities said. Johnson was also shot, and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead at 4 a.m. He lived in west suburban Broadview.

The weekend’s first fatal shooting happened at 8:36 p.m. Saturday in the Fernwood neighborhood. A male walked up to a 17-year-old boy in the 10500 block of South Lafayette Avenue and opened fire, police said. The boy suffered gunshot wounds to his back and chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

At least 15 more people have been wounded in shootings across the city since 9 p.m. Friday, including a woman who was shot about 3:30 a.m. Sunday while traveling on the Kennedy Expressway on the North Side, according to Illinois State Police. She was shot once in the leg in the outbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 near Fullerton Avenue when someone in a black BMW sedan began shooting into the passenger side of her vehicle. She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with injuries that weren’t thought to be life-threatening.

Last weekend, six people were killed and 26 more wounded in city shootings.

