CPS Recommends Merger Of Ogden, Jenner Schools

(CBS) — Chicago Public Schools will officially recommend Ogden and Jenner elementary schools merge.
CPS sent a letter to families Monday.
Ogden is in the affluent Gold Coast neighborhood. Jenner is nestled in the area formerly home to the Cabrini Green housing projects.
CPS officials have yet to draft a transition plan, but parents believe it will include splitting grades between the schools.
Some parents are concerned it could mean they have kids at different schools.
The change would go into effect in September 2018.