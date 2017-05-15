Maintenance Worker Crushed, Killed By Lawn Mower In Northbrook

CHICAGO (CBS) — A maintenance worker was killed when he was pinned underneath a large lawn mower Saturday afternoon at a north suburban country club, the second such incident in the suburbs in just over a week.

Richard L. Bowden, 62, was riding a commercial mower on the property of Greenacre Country Club at 916 Dundee Rd. He was cutting grass along an incline on an embankment when the mower tipped over and pinned him underneath, according to a statement from the Village of Northbrook.

Bowden, a Deerfield resident, was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:53 p.m., according to the village and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was a contract employee of a landscaper company.

An autopsy Sunday found he died of traumatic asphyxia when he was pinned under the mower, and blunt force injuries were listed as a contributing factor, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

“On behalf of the Village of Northbrook, we extend our condolences to the family and friends of Richard L. Bowden,” according to the statement.

His death remains under investigation by the village.

Just eight days earlier, a water department plant worker was killed when he was pinned under water by a mower in northwest suburban Hanover Park.

On May 5, 50-year-old Steven Daley was injured while working at the Hanover Park Wastewater Treatment Plant at 5600 Glenbrook Blvd., according to the Village of Hanover Park.

An autopsy found Daley drowned after being pinned under water by a lawn mower, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

Daley, a Streamwood resident, was a 19-year employee and worked as a water treatment operator in the sewer maintenance division of the Hanover Park Public Works Department.

