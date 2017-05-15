Mayor Emanuel Speaks About Firing Of Chicago’s Water Commissioner

CHICAGO (CBS) — As more facts come to light, Mayor Emanuel talks about his decision to fire Chicago’s Water Commissioner late last week.
Mayor Emanuel fired Water Commissioner Barrett Murphy after a string of racist emails came to light, sent by a subordinate of Murphy’s. The Mayor alludes to why he’s held Murphy responsible. WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
“We were made aware from an IG report on one particular employee, but in that process it exposed a culture in the water department, in the workplace, that in my view does not represent who the city is, what the city’s values are,” Emanuel said.
Murphy didn’t write the emails, but he knew about them.
And Emanuel says Barrett Murphy agreed, in the Mayor’s words, there should be a reset button hit. Randy Connor’s been named the new Water Commissioner.
The Sun-Times reports the racist emails came to light as the Inspector General was investigating reports that another department employee was using his email account to sell guns.