Should Procedures Change When Inmates Are Taken To Hospitals?

CHICAGO (CBS) — Many questions are being asked following Saturday’s standoff at Delnor Hospital, during which a Kane County Jail inmate took a correctional officer’s gun and held a female employee hostage inside a room in the hospital’s E.R. area.
Kane County Sheriff’s Lt. Pat Gengler says investigators have not yet spoken to the officer whose gun was taken away by the man he was guarding, 21-year old Tywon Salters. Gengler added that the officer will be spoken with sometime this week; that he’s said to be still extremely upset.
Officials in Kane County are still checking the legality of publicly revealing the reason Salters was in the hospital in the first place. Gengler said it may fall under federal patient privacy laws.
Meanwhile, Kim Waterman, a spokeswoman for Delnor, says hospital officials and law enforcement will sort through what happened to determine whether procedures should be changed when Kane County Jail inmates are taken to the hospital.
Waterman said group and individual counseling has been offered to hospital employees emotionally effected by the event.
Illinois State Police are investigating the actual shooting of Salters by a member of the SWAT team. He was pronounced dead at the hospital following the standoff.