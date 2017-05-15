Top White Sox Prospect Yoan Moncada ‘Beyond His Years At The Plate’

(CBS) The lingering question surrounding the White Sox these days is this: When will top prospect Yoan Moncada be called up?

Charlotte Knights manager Mark Grudzielanek doesn’t know the answer to that answer, but he does know he loves what he’s seen from the 21-year-old Moncada in his time at Triple-A this season. And he believes Moncada just needs a little more seasoning before being ready.

“He’s good,” Grudzielanek said Friday on the Spiegel and Parkins Show on 670 The Score. “There’s no question about it. He’s beyond his years at the plate. Obviously, more time, more reps and a little more experience there, he’s only going to get better. That’s the scary part. Defensively too, he has a huge upside. He has all the tools. Just to fine tune them a little bit and get him to where he needs to be because he definitely has a bright future.

“He’s got to go out there and experience it. That’s the No. 1 teacher out there, to understand what they’re trying to do. This game is all about adjustments, so the more he can adjust and relate to what they’re trying to do and pick that up quicker than later, he’s going to be better off.”

Moncada is hitting .333 with six homers, 13 RBIs, 27 runs and a .916 OPS in 33 games this season at Triple-A. In addition to the results, Grudzielanek likes the preparation and attitude Moncada has shown.

“I’ve been watching him in the cages a little bit, his preparation during rain delays and how he goes about his business,” he said. “He’s got a great routine. He does the tee work. He does one-handed drills. He does some stuff there to shorten himself up. He works off the tee, different areas on the plate. For 21 years old, that was stuff I didn’t learn until a few years into the big leagues. So he’s definitely in the right direction.

“There’s not a whole lot he needs to do besides get some reps and see some pitches.

“You don’t find too many infielders, middle guys that have the potential that he has. Because he literally can do it all.

“It’s going to be fun to watch him grow each and every day. It’s been fun.”

