White Sox Catcher Geovany Soto To Undergo Right Elbow Surgery

(CBS) White Sox catcher Geovany Soto will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow Tuesday in Chicago and be out at least 12 weeks, the team announced Monday.
The operation will be for debridement with loose body removal on his right elbow, the team said. The 34-year-old Soto was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day DL.
Soto was hitting .190 with three homers and nine RBIs in 13 games this season.
In additional moves, the White Sox called up right-hander Gregory Infante from Triple-A Charlotte a day after it optioned outfielder Cody Asche down.
Infante, 29, has a 2.08 ERA in 13 innings at Triple-A this season. He signed with the White Sox in January.
Asche was off to a terrible start this season, hitting .105 with one homer, four RBIs and a .353 OPS in 19 games.