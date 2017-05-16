Auto Thieves Steal Fresh Fords Near Assembly Plant

(CBS) – It’s a new twist in the theft of new cars in the Chicago area.
Thieves have stolen autos not from the dealership, but right from the source: the facility that manufactures them.
CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports.
Sources say 10 new Ford Explorers were stolen from a warehouse area and storage lot during the month of April. The storage lot is about a mile away from the Ford Assembly Plant at 12600 S. Torrence Ave.
In one incident, three employees watched as five teenagers got into five SUVs and drove away. The security officer on-duty was sleeping at the time.
A Ford Spokesperson says the lot where the thefts took place is not Ford property. Ford says they are cooperating in the investigation.
The search for the suspects continues. So far, none of the vehicles have been recovered.