Cook County Officials Met To Discuss The Issue Of Joblessness

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago and Cook County officials are trying to chart a unified effort to bring more jobs to impoverished young people in the area.

In an extraordinary meeting, members of the Chicago City Council joined Cook County Commissioners for a joint hearing on the many problems faced by young people looking for jobs in the metropolitan Area. WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.

Teresa Còrdova, Director of UIC’s Great Cities Institute, said confronting joblessness is a lot more complicated than just finding jobs. She said officials must also deal with issues of training and transportation.

Còrdova said the highest unemployment in this area is among people younger than 24.

Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer said the joint hearing, with participation from several city and county agencies and others, was about eliminating barriers to young people finding jobs in Chicago and the county.

“The opportunity now is to make sure that we are all coordinated, everyone is working together and we know who still needs our help and we can focus on that group,” Gainer said.

With aldermen and commissioners scattered around the City Council Chamber, Northwest Side Alderman Ariel Reboyas said the effort is needed.

“It’s a reality that we are dealing with, that we probably should have been dealing with 30 years ago,” Reboyas said. “We are way behind.”

Experts have alarming numbers showing how many young people are out of schools and out of work.