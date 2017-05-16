Cubs’ Kris Bryant Feeling ‘A Lot Better,’ Jason Heyward Nearing A Return

(CBS) Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is feeling “much better” after missing three weekend games with an illness, manager Joe Maddon said, and will be back in the team’s lineup when the Reds visit Tuesday night, barring an unforseen change.
“I got a message this morning that he’s feeling a lot better,” Maddon said on the Spiegel and Parkins Show on Tuesday afternoon. “As of right now, he’s in. If he comes to the ballpark and he’s not feeling good, I promise you I’ll yank him.”
Bryant missed games Friday, Saturday and Sunday at St. Louis. and then had Monday’s off day to recuperate. Bryant is hitting .299 with seven homers and 18 RBIs.
Outfielder Jason Heyward is “close” to returning from a right index finger injury and could be activated from the 10-day disabled list late this week, Maddon said. Heyward hasn’t played since May 5.
Rookie infielder/outfielder Ian Happ will also be in the Cubs’ lineup Tuesday to make his Wrigley Field debut, Maddon added. Happ is 3-for-7 with a homer and two RBIs in his first two games.