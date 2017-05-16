Divers Searching Lake For Apparent Drowning Victim In Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighters were searching Lake Michigan near Rogers Park, after a child apparently drowned Tuesday morning.
According to the Fire Department, at least three divers were in the water near Howard Street, searching for a “drowning victim.” The search began shortly before 10 a.m.
The Chicago Police Marine Unit and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter were assisting with the search.
The Fire Department said witnesses saw a girl go in the water, and at least one witness tried to rescue her.
Developing…