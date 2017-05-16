LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Divers Searching Lake For Apparent Drowning Victim In Rogers Park

May 16, 2017 10:45 AM
drowning, Lake Michigan, Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighters were searching Lake Michigan near Rogers Park, after a child apparently drowned Tuesday morning.

According to the Fire Department, at least three divers were in the water near Howard Street, searching for a “drowning victim.” The search began shortly before 10 a.m.

The Chicago Police Marine Unit and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter were assisting with the search.

The Fire Department said witnesses saw a girl go in the water, and at least one witness tried to rescue her.

Developing…

