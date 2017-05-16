Levine: Epstein Not Worried About Cubs, Schwarber

By Bruce Levine–

(CBS) — During his first Q&A with media members at on since early April, Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein was clear that his currently underachieving team will play up to lofty expectations.

Epstein — as usual, transparent in his responses — was resolute in his observations of the 18-19 Cubs. His belief in Kyle Schwarber was broached first.

“He has not gotten on track yet,” Epstein said. “There is no doubt that he will. If anyone is selling Kyle Schwarber stock low, we are buying! If they want to sell low, we will buy low.”

He added: “He will have tremendous production by the end of the year. He is going to have a lot of big hits to help us win games. Offensively, to date, only KB (Kris Bryant) of our everyday guys has been a net positive offensive player. We have extremely talented offensive players. What this tells me is we are going to have 5 or 6 players get hot at the same time.”

The Cubs top baseball official was not pleased with a question as to when it may be possible to see Schwarber sent to the minor leagues. The question was based, of course, on the continued struggles of the 24-year-old slugger hitting just .179 through 37 games.

“We will do that when we think that is the right thing for him and the team,” Epstein said. “When we think he is not giving himself a chance out there. We don’t think he is close to that at all. We think he had good at-bats this weekend. He is kind of missing heaters he normally clobbers. This weekend there was a ton of hard contact. We think he is getting close.”

The confidence he has in his team makes Epstein believe a turnaround is close without the need to trade for help at once.

“I don’t think we have been overly patient,” he said. “Trades are usually made in July. We have made adjustments, but they have been done appropriately, I think. We want to play up to our level. I believe we will.”

Epstein refused to use any excuses as to why his club was under .500 at the start of a 10-game homestand.

“I am not concerned with fatigue,” Epstein said. “We have a lot of guys who can play. Every team goes through issues with schedules and issues with health. That does not matter. No one wants to hear about that. All they want to know is about the record. We have not played the type of ball we are capable of. We have not played well. We are confident this will not last.”

