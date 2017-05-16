1 Killed When Medical Transport Bus, Semi Crash In Gary, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was killed when a medical transport bus and a semi-tractor trailer collided in Gary, Indiana, early Tuesday.
Police said the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at 4th Avenue and Rutledge Street.
Four people, including the driver, were on a Prompt transport bus when it collided with a semi. One of the passengers was pronounced dead at the scene. The Lake County Coroner’s office identified the woman as 57-year-old Kathy Flowers, of Gary.
The other three people on the bus were taken to the hospital for treatment.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Department and Gary Police were investigating the cause of the crash.
Further details were not immediately available Tuesday morning.