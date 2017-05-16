Non-Profit That Serves Children Makes Drastic Cut In Services

CHICAGO (CBS) — A non-profit agency that provides services to children and families is making a drastic cut in services throughout the state.
By the end of next month, Lutheran Child and Family Services of Illinois plans to close nine programs, costing 100 people their jobs.
The 144-year-old agency says the cuts are designed to allow LCFS to continue helping people throughout Illinois. Furthermore, the agency said the reason for the cuts include trying to serve too many diverse groups, in addition to cutbacks and state funding.
Chicago Uptown Ministry, the Little Village Food Pantry and the Lutherbrook Child and Adolescent Center in Addison are among the programs to be closed.