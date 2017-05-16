Train Conductor Shot: Naperville Police

(CBS) — A train conductor was shot by a passenger, who was tackled by passengers, Naperville police tell WBBM.
The incident occurred around 5 p.m. Tuesday at the station on 4th Street.
Police tell WBBM a Wisconsin man in his 70s shot a conductor, prompting passengers to subdue the gunman. The train apparently was one of Amtrak’s, though it was stopped at the Metra station.
Witnesses describe a person being taken away from the scene on a stretcher.
The incident was expected to affect other commuter rail service.