Train Conductor Shot: Naperville Police

May 16, 2017 6:09 PM
Filed Under: conductor, Naperville, shooting, train

(CBS) — A train conductor was shot by a passenger, who was tackled by passengers, Naperville police tell WBBM.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. Tuesday at the station on 4th Street.

Police tell WBBM a Wisconsin man in his 70s shot a conductor, prompting passengers to subdue the gunman. The train apparently was one of Amtrak’s, though it was stopped at  the Metra station.

Witnesses describe a person being taken away from the scene on a stretcher.

The incident was expected to affect other commuter rail service.

 

