Chicago Alderman Infuriated With Budget Stalemate, Blames Rauner

CHICAGO (CBS) — The financial crisis at the Chicago Public Schools apparently has a leading alderman rhetorically wanting to wring the Governor’s neck.
Far South Side Alderman Carrie Austin shares the city council’s budget committee and she is clearly exasperated with the budget stalemate that has the Chicago Public Schools teetering on the edge of a fiscal cliff. WBBM’s Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
She also blames Governor Rauner.
“Why is it always a strain on us, the city of Chicago, why? Nobody ever asks that question. You don’t see this going on in any other school district, except for Chicago,” Austin said. “Somebody needs to take Rauner by his neck and wring it.”
But Rauner’s spokesperson, Eleni Demertzis said outlandish rhetoric can’t paper over the years of fiscal mismanagement that triggered the financial crisis at CPS.