CPS Leaders, Families To Lobby State Lawmakers For More Funding

CHICAGO (CBS) — Top Chicago Public Schools officials were headed to Springfield on Wednesday, to demand state lawmakers and the governor take action on long-delayed funding for the district.
CPS Chief Executive Officer Forrest Claypool was leading a group of school leaders and CPS families who will participate in a major rally at the Illinois State Capitol to push for equal state funding for public schools.
The district has said it is facing a $129 million budget shortfall, and the state owes them an additional $476 million in block grant payments that have been delayed by the ongoing state budget standoff.
Claypool had earlier threatened CPS would close schools three weeks early without financial help from the state, but Mayor Rahm Emanuel has said he won’t let that happened. However, the mayor has not revealed how the city would help keep CPS running without money from Springfield, holding out hope the state will come through.
“I know where I’m spending my time. Forrest has a thousand percent my confidence. My time, my energy, my entire staff is focused on Springfield living up to their responsibility in the way that our kids and our teachers have been living up to their responsibilities,” he said Monday.
The mayor has noted the Illinois Constitution gives the state the primary responsibility for funding public education, and he said he expects the governor and legislature to live up to that obligation.
Gov. Bruce Rauner has said he agrees the state’s education system is broken, and he said legislators are working to change the formula for funding public schools.