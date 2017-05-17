City Council OK’s Controls On Valet Parking Lots, Apps

(CBS) — Chicago Aldermen have given preliminary approval to measures that would further crack down on valet parking lots and make sure parking lot services like Spot Hero are paying city taxes.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
A City Council Committee approved a measure that limits the hours of valet parking services to similar hours of the restaurants, clubs and other businesses they serve.
Ward 42 Ald. Brendan Reilly says the ones that work around the clock seem to be the ones responsible for more abuses. The measure would make the services keep electronic records city officials can audit.
The panel OK’d another measure Reilly says will help keep parking aggregation services like Spot Hero from skipping out on paying city parking taxes.