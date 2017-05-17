Cubs Call Up Pitcher Pierce Johnson; Jeimer Candelario Optioned

(CBS) The Cubs called up pitcher Pierce Johnson, who will be available to make his major league debut in Wednesday’s game against the Reds.
Johnson, 26, was the Cubs’ selection in the compensation round of the 2012 draft. He is 2-0 with a 3.21 ERA in 12 outings this season with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs. During his career in the minors, he is 28-19 with a 3.10 ERA in 99 outings.
In conjunction with the move, the Cubs have optioned infielder Jeimer Candelario to Triple-A. He was 3-for-21 with the Cubs this season.
First pitch between the Cubs and Reds comes 7:05 from Wrigley Field. Kyle Hendricks opposes the Reds’ Scott Feldman.