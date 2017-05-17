Cubs To Raise Flag In Honor Of Jackie Robinson

(CBS) The Cubs will raise a flag Thursday at Wrigley Field to honor Jackie Robinson.
This occasion comes on the 70th anniversary of Robinson’s first game at Wrigley Field, the last ballpark at which he played. The flag be hoisted along the right field foul pole. Robinson’s granddaughter, Meta Robinson, will help raise the flag.
In 1997, the Cubs raised a flag with “JR 42” in a ceremony attended by Buck O’Neil, Ernie Banks and Billy Williams.
Robinson’s first game at Wrigley Field was played in 1947. He broke baseball’s color barrier on April 15 of that year.