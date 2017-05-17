Two Shot And Killed In Gary

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were fatally shot early Wednesday in northwest Indiana.
The unidentified male and female suffered multiple gunshot wounds outside in the 3700 block of Monroe Street in Gary, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene at 5 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. Their deaths were ruled homicides.
A Gary police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message seeking information about the shooting.
