Naperville Amtrak Shooting Suspect Still In Custody

(CBS) — Charges are expected against an elderly man from Wisconsin suspected of shooting an Amtrak conductor in Naperville.
CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports.
The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Metra station on Fourth Street. A passenger on Amtrak’s Southwest Chief fired a weapon from a window and struck a conductor who was on the platform, police have said.
The suspect in police custody is in his 70’s and from West Allis, Wisconsin. He was held by passengers and an Amtrak employee, until police arrived.
“It’s not a cut-and-dried case. There’s some issues that the investigators are working on to fully investigate the case and have a complete understanding of the situation,” Naperville Police Cmdr. Lou Cammiso said.
The conductor is recovering at the hospital with a torso wound.
An Amtrak spokesperson says they are investigating whether the suspect had the gun in carry-on baggage, or on him. Legal firearms are supposed to be placed in checked luggage.