Reaction: Mueller The Man For Russia Investigation

(CBS) – A former FBI agent in the Chicagoland area who worked for Robert Mueller praises the ex-bureau director as eminently qualified to run the Russia investigation.

Ross Rice, now CBS 2 Security consultant, says Mueller will bring his typical no-nonsense approach to his new assignment as special counsel to the U.S. Department of Justice. The DOJ tapped Mueller Wednesday to take over efforts to determine if Russia colluded with the Trump campaign in the 2016 presidential election.

“What you are going to get with him is someone is extremely knowledgeable, extremely conscientious and is beyond reproach,” Rice tells CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar.

Rice worked under Mueller for more than a decade.

Mueller became FBI director during the post-911 era, which Rice considers one of the most difficult times in the agency’s history.

“Like a Jack Webb character, he’s no-nonsense. Here’s the problem and let’s solve it,” Rice says.

The Russia question has intensified in the past week, since President Trump fired James Comey as FBI director, amid an investigation into potential Russian meddling.

Members of the Illinois congressional delegation were likewise supportive of the selection.

“I worked with Bob Mueller when he was at FBI over a span of more than 12 years. I have the highest regard for his integrity and intelligence,” U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, Democrat, tweeted in response to the news.

West suburban Congressman Peter Roskam, a Republican, also indicated support for Mueller taking on the assignment.

“The appointment of a special counsel to oversee the inquiry into Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election is a welcome development. Former FBI Director Mueller is a man of the utmost integrity. I have complete confidence in his ability to conduct a thorough investigation, wherever the facts may lead,” Roskam said in a prepared statement.