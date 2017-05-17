Female Shot In Torso In West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A female was shot Wednesday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
The victim, whose age was not immediately known, was shot in the torso about 2:14 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Gladys Avenue, according to Chicago Police.
She was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.
No further information is available at this time.
This is a developing story.
