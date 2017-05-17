LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Wheaton Man Falls At Wrigley, Dies Following Day: Authorities

May 17, 2017 9:44 PM
Filed Under: death, Fatal Fall, Wrigley Field

(CBS) – A fan at Wrigley Field died after a fall at Wrigley Field, authorities confirm.

Richard E. Garrity of Wheaton, 42, died Wednesday, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office tells CBS 2.

The fall that apparently caused his injuries occurred late Tuesday evening, Chicago police said. Garrity reportedly fell over a railing.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

The Cubs were playing the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday night in a series that continued Wednesday.

Additional details were not available. The Cubs could not be reached for comment.

