Wheaton Man Falls At Wrigley, Dies Following Day: Authorities

(CBS) – A fan at Wrigley Field died after a fall at Wrigley Field, authorities confirm.
Richard E. Garrity of Wheaton, 42, died Wednesday, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office tells CBS 2.
The fall that apparently caused his injuries occurred late Tuesday evening, Chicago police said. Garrity reportedly fell over a railing.
An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.
The Cubs were playing the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday night in a series that continued Wednesday.
Additional details were not available. The Cubs could not be reached for comment.