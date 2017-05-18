Autopsy Released For Lifelong Cubs Fan Who Fatally Fell At Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (CBS) — Autopsy results were released Thursday for a 42-year-old man who was at Tuesday’s Cubs-Reds game when he tumbled over a railing for unknown reasons around 11 p.m., as he was exiting the stadium.

Richard Garrity, Junior’s death was ruled an accident, caused by injuries to the skull and brain after falling from a significant height.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory has reaction from his family.

As the Cubs cheered coach Joe Maddon’s 1,000th win Tuesday, Rick Garrity, Jr. was celebrating the last victory he would see.

Minutes later, the longtime fan fell over a Wrigley Field railing. The fall caused him to strike his head, causing severe trauma. Garrity Jr. was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died Wednesday afternoon.

“I’ll miss him dearly,” said Rick Garrity, Sr.

Garrity, Sr. told CBS 2 over the phone that the circumstances around his 42-year-old son’s death are hazy; confusion, especially that night when his daughter-in-law couldn’t find her husband.

“She was calling him on his cellphone and there was no answer and finally somone picked up and it was the hospital,” Garrity, Sr. said.

Garrity, Jr. was at Wrigley Field for a work event with Heineken. Representatives for the company call the marketing manager a passionate member of the Heineken family and say they are committed to supporting his wife and two children.

Meanwhile, Wrigleyville Alderman Tom Tunney said the baseball team is keeping contact during its internal investigation.

“The Cubs have proven they do things right and they are certainly the most at-risk at whether it is inside or exterior and I know that they have all their safety experts and team not only on this case, but every day along the ballpark,” Ald. Tunney said.

Garrity’s father was too distraught to discuss any possible legal action. Instead, he broke down describing the fun-loving dad of a 5- and 9-year-old.

“He was a great person,” Garrity, Sr. said.

The Cubs issued a statement saying the thoughts and prayers of the entire organization are with the Garrity family.