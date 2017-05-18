Blackhawks Hire Jeremy Colliton As Rockford Icehogs Coach

(CBS) The Blackhawks have hired Jeremy Colliton as coach of the Rockford Icehogs, their AHL affiliate, they announced Thursday.
The 32-year-old Colliton spent the last four seasons as coach of Mora IK in Sweden. His team was 98-18-57 in his tenure.
“Jeremy’s experience as a player and a coach will allow him to be a great leader and mentor for our young prospects in Rockford,” Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman said in a statement. “He is coming off a great start to his coaching career with four successful seasons in Sweden and fits very well into our plan of continuing to develop our younger players.”
Colliton replaced Ted Dent, whom the Blackhawks fired just days after promising change was coming after they were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Predators.
Colliton played in the NHL for five seasons, between 2005-’09 and 2010-’11.
“I’m honored to join the Blackhawks organization as they have a proven track record of winning that I’m excited to help continue,” Colliton said in a statement. “In Rockford, we will do everything we can to help our young prospects develop into the best players and people they can be.”