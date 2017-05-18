DOJ APPOINTS SPECIAL COUNSEL: Former FBI Director Mueller Will Probe Possible Trump-Russia Connection | Who Is Robert Mueller? | Dems, Republicans Praise Choice | The Latest From CBS News

Man Shot, Seriously Wounded In Brighton Park

May 18, 2017 6:45 AM
Filed Under: Brighton Park, Crime, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and seriously wounded early Thursday in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 24-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle at 12:04 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Drake when someone in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the head and neck area and was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch