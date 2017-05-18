Man Shot, Seriously Wounded In Brighton Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and seriously wounded early Thursday in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
The 24-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle at 12:04 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Drake when someone in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, according to Chicago Police.
The man suffered gunshot wounds to the head and neck area and was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.
