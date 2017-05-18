Bulls’ Jimmy Butler Named 3rd-Team All-NBA

By Cody Westerlund–
(CBS) Bulls wing Jimmy Butler has been named to the all-NBA third team, the first such honor of his career.
The nod came after the 27-year-old Butler posted career highs with 23.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. In a ballot of 100 media members, Butler received 19 second-team votes and 45 third-team votes. He didn’t receive a first-team vote.
The first team consisted of Rockets guard James Harden (unanimous 100 first-team votes), Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (one vote shy of unanimous), Cavaliers forward LeBron James (one vote shy of unanimous), Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard and Pelicans center Anthony Davis.
Here’s a look at the three teams:
The all-NBA voting matters beyond recognition. Under the new collective bargaining agreement, it plays a role in whether certain players are eligible for the designated player veteran extension, which allows for a player to sign a lucrative deal with their current team if they’re entering their eighth or ninth NBA season and meet certain criteria. If Butler makes the an all-NBA team next year, he would qualify to receive a designated player veteran extension in summer 2018.
Cody Westerlund is a sports editor for CBSChicago.com and covers the Bulls. He’s also the co-host of the @LockedOnBulls podcast, which you can subscribe to on iTunes and Stitcher. Follow him on Twitter @CodyWesterlund.