Man Charged With Bringing Gun To Kennedy-King College In Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with bringing a gun to Kennedy-King College in the Englewood neighborhood Monday afternoon on the South Side.
Frank Sykes, 21, faces one felony count each of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and unlawful use of a weapon near a school, according to Chicago Police. He was also charged with three misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer and one misdemeanor count of simple assault.
At 12:12 p.m., a 21-year-old woman alerted security officers at the campus in the 700 block of West 63rd Street that she had received a threat via text from her boyfriend, who is a student at the school, police said at the time. The text contained a video that showed the man with a weapon.
Campus security and Chicago Police officers found the man on the school’s second floor, police said. He pulled away from the officers and tried to run away.
A police officer deployed a Taser, but it had no effect. The man ran again but was eventually taken into custody in the 6300 block of South Lowe and a handgun was recovered from his book bag, police said.
Judge Adam Bourgeois Jr. on Tuesday ordered Sykes, who lives in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side, ordered held at Cook County Jail on a $450,000 bond, court records show. He is due back in court on May 22.
