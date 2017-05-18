Police Warn Of Home Burglaries In Gage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning residents about four home burglaries reported this month in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
In each break-in, someone entered a home by force and stole property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
The break-ins occurred:
– Between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. May 4 in the 3000 block of West 55th;
– Between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. May 4 in the 5000 block of South Rockwell;
– Between 9 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. May 5 in the 5300 block of South Talman; and
– About 11:55 a.m. May 9 in the 5000 block of South Albany.
Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)