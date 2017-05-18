Massive Tree Falls On Oak Lawn Home During Thunderstorms

CHICAGO (CBS) — It was a close call for a family in southwest suburban Oak Lawn, when a large tree came crashing down on their home during a thunderstorm early Thursday.

The tree — at least three feet in diameter — snapped and fell on the roof of a home in the 5200 block of West Alexander Place around 1 a.m., leaving a stump about 10 feet tall. A thunderstorm warning was in effect at the time.

The tree caused major damage to the home, and blocked the front door. A large branch crashed through the window of the home, leaving shattered glass all over the floor.

“We tried getting out the front door, and it knocked the whole overhang off the house, and this huge tree, it’s blocking the door. We tried going through the garage door, couldn’t even get out. I mean, the whole tree knocked the overhang off the garage, and (it’s) blocking the garage door,” homeowner Todd Summerville said.

Summerville said he, his wife Heather, and their 7-month-old son Noah were not hurt. He said they feel very fortunate considering the damage caused by the fallen tree.

“Heard a huge crash, bang. Heard glass shattering. We actually thought it was one of the cats getting into mischief, but the way that the house rocked, we knew it was something bigger than that. My wife and I got up. My wife was nursing our child in the living room probably just 20 minutes before this happened. Thank God everybody’s safe,” he said.

Storm damage in Oak Lawn. Massive tree breaks in half, crashes onto home. Fortunately, family inside wasn't injured @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/uNbKdAKy3F — Sandra Torres CBS 2 (@SandraTorresL) May 18, 2017

When the Summervilles first moved into the home, they were told to take the tree down to avoid this. Now, they’re in a tough situation, as they were in the process of listing the home for sale.

“We’ve got a photographer coming next week to take pictures. We just redid the whole inside and made it all pretty, and now this happened,” Summerville said.

And how was *your* night? One Oak Lawn family's house shook when this #tree snapped and hit it overnight. #weather @WBBMNewsradio pic.twitter.com/n7e8rvDaZp — Bernie Tafoya (@BernieTafoya) May 18, 2017

A large tree also came down in the Pulaski Park neighborhood in Chicago overnight, damaging at least one parked car and a fence.

Overall, thunderstorms knocked out power to tens of thousands of ComEd customers overnight.

ComEd said crews restored service for 68,000 customers overnight. Approximately 20,000 were still without power as of 7 a.m. The vast majority – about 17,000 – were in Cook County.

Approximately 400 ComEd crews and contractors were working to assess damage and restore power.