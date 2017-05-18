LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Missing Georgia Woman Believed To Be In Chicago Area

May 18, 2017 3:47 PM
Filed Under: Chicago, CTA Buses, CTA Trains, Georgia, Missing Person

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a missing Georgia woman who is believed to be in the Chicago area.

Alwaris Rolle, 24, went missing after she left her parents’ home in Marietta, Georgia, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Alwaris Rolle (Credit: Chicago Police)

Rolle is schizophrenic and bi-polar and her parents are concerned she has not been taking her medication, police said. According to Rolle’s GPS activity on her cellphone, she has been riding the CTA buses or trains throughout Chicago.

Rolle is described as a 5-foot-7, 170-pound black woman with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Cobb County Sheriff’s Police at (770) 499-3900.

