Child Found Safe After Thief Steals Vehicle With Her Inside

CHICAGO (CBS) – A child was found safe on Chicago’s Near North Side after a wild ride in the back of a stolen car.

A man, said to be in his 30s, stole a vehicle in the Old Town neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night, when it was left running in the 1400 block of North Wells Street.

“There’s a black MKZ Lincoln – was stolen at Wells and Division and was last seen going southbound with a baby in the backseat.”

The car was later found by a Good Samaritan cab driver.

Police told CBS 2 the Lincoln livery vehicle was left running, as the driver helped the parents get the baby’s stroller out.

The thief snuck in and with the baby still inside sped off.

A cab driver saw the frantic parents and eventually found the car abandoned, but with the baby inside.

He asked CBS 2 to not use his name.

“The baby was still sound asleep through the whole thing, even in the ambulance,” he said. “Parents were there, relieved. That’s that.”

Chicago Police told CBS 2 the car thief got away.