EF-1 Tornado Touched Down In Northern Illinois: NWS

(CBS) – A tornado touched down Wednesday evening in northern Illinois.
The EF-1 tornado touched down around 10:30 p.m. near Poplar Grove, traveled about 10 miles and lifted three miles northwest of Harvard. The event in Boone County lasted about 13 minutes, the National Weather Service says.
Harvard police tell CBS 2 there was no serious damage and no injuries.
On the Enhanced Fujita Scale, an EF-1 tornado is between 85 and 110 mph. It can generate moderate damage.
Storms blew through the Chicago area Wednesday evening.