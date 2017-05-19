Bears Sign TE Adam Shaheen, Their 2nd-Round Pick

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) Tight end Adam Shaheen, the Bears’ second-round pick, has put pen to paper and signed his four-year rookie contract.
The Bears have now signed four of their five draft picks, leaving only quarterback Mitchell Trubisky unsigned.
Shaheen, the 6-foot-6, 278-pound tight end out of Ashland University, set a school record with 16 touchdowns last in 11 games last season. He led all Division-II tight ends with 57 catches and 867 yards.
Earlier this week, the Bears signed safety Eddie Jackson, a fourth-round pick. They inked fourth-round running back Tarik Cohen and fifth-round offensive lineman Jordan Morgan last week.
The Bears return to work next week for OTAs at Halas Hall.
Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.